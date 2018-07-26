Tip leads to arrest of alleged purse thief

A tip from the public helped nab a suspect caught on camera stealing an 84 year-old woman’s purse.

Shelton Police arrested 59 year-old Denise Purciello, of Schoolhouse Lane in Orange, on Thursday, according to Detective Richard Bango.

The crime occurred back on May 8 when an 84 year-old victim reported a purse stolen out of her cart while at Shop Rite on Bridgeport Avenue.

The victim immediately called her bank to cancel her credit cards, only to learn that her card was already used at TJ Maxx on Bridgeport Avenue, police said.

Video surveillance was obtained from the store and a woman was seen stealing the purse out of the victim’s cart while her back was turned. A photograph of the suspected woman and the vehicle she fled in was released to the press, requesting help in identifying her. Police later received a tip, which led police to Purciello.

Purciello was arrested and charged July 26 with fourth-degree larceny and theft of a credit card. She was held on a $1,000 bond and brought to Derby Superior court for arraignment.