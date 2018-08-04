Tip-A-Cop fundraiser at Arooga’s Aug. 21

Officers from the Shelton Police Department will trade in their badges for aprons on Tuesday, Aug. 21, as they host a Tip-A-Cop fundraiser for Special Olympics Connecticut at Arooga’s Grille House and Sports Bar, 405 Bridgeport Avenue.

During the event, from 5 to 9 p.m., officers will volunteer their time to assist restaurant staff in taking orders and serving customers. All tips the officers receive for their efforts will go to Special Olympics Connecticut, to support its year-round sports, health and fitness programs for athletes of all abilities.

Tip-A-Cop is a Law Enforcement Torch Run event to benefit Special Olympics Connecticut. For more information, call 203-230-1201 or email [email protected]