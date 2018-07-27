Tujak Brill files for public campaign financing

Monica Tujak Brill, the Democratic nominee for the 21st State Senate District, filed papers with the State Election Enforcement Commission Friday, July 27, to seek public financing for her upcoming campaign.

To qualify, senatorial candidates must collect at least 300 contributions from residents of the towns the district covers and raise a minimum of $15,300. The 21st District includes most of Stratford, all of Shelton, and portions of Monroe and Seymour.

“I’m very pleased to report that Monica raised more than $16,000 from well over 300 qualifying contributors, and that 80% came from individuals giving $5 and $10,” said campaign treasurer Kevin W. Kosty, of Shelton. “Monica’s campaign was funded by grassroots supporters from across all party lines.”

“For the last couple of months I’ve had the opportunity to meet many wonderful people in Stratford, Seymour, Monroe, Shelton, and share how I hope to get Connecticut moving in the right direction. I’ve also heard residents in the 21st share that they feel as if they have been ignored,” Tujak Brill said in a press release. “Well, they won’t be ignored or taken for granted anymore. Their voices matter and I intend to earn their trust and their votes this November.”

According to her campaign, Tujak Brill is believed to be the first Democrat running for the 21st District Senate seat to qualify for public financing under the Citizen’s Election Program since it was created in 2008 in an effort to remove corruption from elections.

More information on Tujak Brill can be found at monica4ctsenate.com.

Tujak Brill is running against Republican incumbent Sen. Kevin Kelly.