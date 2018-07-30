Supporters invited to SWIM Across the Sound dockside celebration

St. Vincent’s SWIM Across the Sound will be celebrating 31 years on Saturday, Aug. 4, as approximately 160 swimmers, accompanied by 100 boats, will swim across Long Island Sound to raise money and support for the thousands of people who are battling cancer.

As the swimmers make their way across the Sound, hundreds of supporters will gather from 2-6 p.m. to cheer them on as they make their final approach to Captain’s Cove Seaport, One Bostwick Avenue in Bridgeport. The dockside celebration is free and open to the public.

“It’s not about coming in first or having the fastest time; it’s about raising money for the families,” said Robert (Bobby) Fulton, a Bridgeport native who also is a security guard at St. Vincent’s Medical Center and captain of the Bullsharks relay team. “And that feeling you get when you get on the dock and you’re standing there and everyone’s cheering for you — I still get goosebumps when I think about it. That, to me, is the best part of it!”

In addition, the maritime amusement center will feature music, entertainment, vendor booths, and the boardwalk shops and restaurant will be open. Children of all ages can partake in face painting and balloon art.

For more information on the SWIM, visit SwimAcrosstheSound.org.