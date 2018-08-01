Track and field: Eddie Radzion headed to Central Connecticut

Eddie Radzion left his mark at Shelton High in both football and track and field.
A captain and All-State selection in each sport, Radzion will compete in track at Division I Central Connecticut State University.
Radzion was Connecticut State Open champion, both indoors and outdoors, in the shot put.
He was Shelton’s Sportsperson of the Year in both 2017-18.
Radzion took part in the New Balance Outdoor National Track and Field Competition and was sixth in the shot put at the New England Outdoor Track and Field Championship.
For football, Radzion was USA Today second-team Connecticut, as well as a Walter Camp Foundation honoree.
Radzion has succeeded both academically and athletically during his four years at Shelton High.
An honors student, Radzion earned the Book and Achievement Award in Science and was a Legends of Lafayette Award Winner.
He was a four-year volunteer at Shelton Youth Football, was a volunteer for the Unified track team and was a Quarterback Club Scholar.
Radzion will be joining head coach Eric Blake’s CCSU combine that has captured five Northeast Conference titles during his tenure. The Blue Devils (170 points) was edged out by Mount St. Mary’s (172) points for the 2018 NEC championship.