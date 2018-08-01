Soccer: Tyler Carvalho to play at Western Connecticut

Tyler Carvalho from Shelton High will be playing men’s soccer for Western Connecticut State University in the Little East Conference.

Carvalho, team MVP as a senior after scoring 17 goals and assisting on 13 others, was selected to the All-Southern Connecticut Conference first team and the New Haven Register All-Area team.

Carvalho, who plays for the Shelton FC team, helped the Gaels to a pair of SCC titles.

Carvalho is a volunteer with SYSO and the local Boys and Girls Club.

Western Connecticut, coached by Joe Mingachos, went 14-7-1 overall and advanced to the NCAA Division III National Tournament, where the Colonials lost to No. 19 Brandeis, 3-0.

Former Shelton standout Micky Sciortino played in 17 games as a freshman and scored six goals with two assists.