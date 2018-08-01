Shelton Herald

Soccer: Tyler Carvalho to play at Western Connecticut

By Bill Bloxsom on August 1, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Tyler Carvalho scored 17 goals and had 13 assists his senior season. — Andy Hutchison photo

Tyler Carvalho from Shelton High will be playing men’s soccer for Western Connecticut State University in the Little East Conference.

Carvalho, team MVP as a senior after scoring 17 goals and assisting on 13 others, was selected to the All-Southern Connecticut Conference first team and the New Haven Register All-Area team.

Carvalho, who plays for the Shelton FC team, helped the Gaels to a pair of SCC titles.

Carvalho is a volunteer with SYSO and the local Boys and Girls Club.

Western Connecticut, coached by Joe Mingachos, went 14-7-1 overall and advanced to the NCAA Division III National Tournament, where the Colonials lost to No. 19 Brandeis, 3-0.

Former Shelton standout Micky Sciortino played in 17 games as a freshman and scored six goals with two assists.

