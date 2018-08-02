This Weekend: Concerts and theater

Bye, Bye Birdie

Bye, Bye, Birdie will be staged Aug. 2-11 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. at the Kweskin Theatre, 1349 Newfield Avenue, Stamford. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit curtaincallinc.com.

The Steel Wheels

The Steel Wheels will perform on Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. at Ballard Park, 485 Main Street, Ridgefield. The event is free. For more information, visit chirpct.org.

Jazz idiom

Jazz Idiom and Modern Musicals Concert is on Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. Will Comer and Caitlin Witty will perform. Registration is online for the concert at wiltonlibrary.org.

Frostiana

Frostiana will be performed on Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 36 New Canaan Road, Wilton. Music on the Hill Summer Chorus will perform with guest conductor Kaitlin Lazere. The concert is free. For more information, visit musiconthehillCT.org.

Jerry Douglas

Jerry Douglas & The Earls of Leicester will perform on Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $44. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Summer of Love

The Summer of Love Pop-Up exhibit runs Aug. 3-11 at the Sidewalk Gallery, 18 South Main Street, Norwalk.

Gail Bell

The Gail Bell exhibit runs Aug. 3-31 at the Fairfield University Bookstore, 1499 Post Road, Fairfield. The paintings feature properties owned by the Aspetuck Land Trust. The opening reception is on Aug. 3 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Festival Edelio

Festival Edelio will be performed on Aug. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Church of Westport, 10 Lyons Plain Road, Westport. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit festivaledelio.com.

Cherish the Ladies

Cherish the Ladies will perform on Aug. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Agnes Church Hall, 400 Merwin Avenue, Milford. Proceeds will go to the P.V. O’Donnell chapter’s scholarship fund. Tickets are $20-$25. For more information, visit pvodonnellcce.brownpapertickets.com.

Animals

The Abstract Watercolor Impressions: Animals exhibit runs Aug. 4-28 at Gilded Lily Gallery, 101 River Street, Milford. For more information, visit gildedlilygallery.com.

Harvest

Harvest, DHS Class of 1973 reunion’s art exhibit, runs Aug. 4-25 at the Darien Library, 1441 Old Post Road, Darien. For more information, visit darienlibrary.org.

*SoNo Arts Festival

The SoNo Arts Festival runs Aug. 4-5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Washington and Main Street, Norwalk. It includes more than 125 artisans, children’s activities, performing artists, musical performances and a puppet parade. For more information, visit sonoartsfest.org.

All’s Well

All’s Well That Ends Well will be staged on Aug. 4 at 2 p.m. at the Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street, Stratford. The show is free. For more information, visit stratfordlibrary.org.

Andrea Gibson

Andrea Gibson will perform with Mary Lambert on Aug. 4 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $29. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Patty Smyth

Patty Smyth & Scandal will perform on Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $47.50. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Big Lebowski

The Big Lebowski will be screened on Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $12.50. For more information. visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Blakey music

The Music of Art Blakey will be performed on Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport. The fund-raiser will feature performances by Michael Cochrane, Phil Bowler, Steve Johns, Steve Davis and Andy Gravish. Proceeds will benefit Neighborhood Studios of Fairfield County. Tickets are $25-$50. For more information, visit BijouTheatreCT.net.

Wild Rivers

Wild Rivers will perform on Aug. 5 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $17. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Galactic

Galactic will perform with Erica Falls on Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.