Former attorney gets 13 years for child exploitation

A former Shelton attorney, who was arrested in 2016 on charges of sexual assault and coercion, was sentenced July 30 to 13 years in prison.

John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that Peter G. Kruzynski, 51, of Shelton was sentenced Monday to 156 months of imprisonment, followed by 10 years of supervised release.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Kruzynski used his mobile phone and text messaging to entice a male victim, who was under the age of 16, to engage in sexual activity. In addition, on one occasion in December 2014, when the victim was 17 years old, Kruzynski used his phone to take sexually explicit photographs of the victim. Kruzynski then threatened to send the photographs to others if the victim did not continue to engage in sexual activity or spend time with him. Kruzynski, who was a lawyer with a practice on Howe Avenue, also threatened to use his status to jeopardize the victim’s future career hopes if the victim told others about the abuse.

Kruzynski was arrested on a federal criminal complaint on Sept. 16, 2016. He has been in custody since Oct. 24, 2016, when his bond was revoked for failing to comply with his release conditions. On January 3, 2018, he pleaded guilty to one count of enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity.

As part of a civil settlement, he has agreed to pay the victim $215,000, and Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer on Monday ordered Kruzynski to pay restitution in that amount.

This matter was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Shelton Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Neeraj N. Patel.

This prosecution is part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood Initiative, which is aimed at protecting children from sexual abuse and exploitation. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

To report cases of child exploitation, please visit www.cybertipline.com.