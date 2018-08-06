Shelton Trails work party at Boehm Pond Aug. 11

The Shelton Trails Committee is hosting a work party at Boehm Pond, on Shelton’s west side, Saturday, Aug. 11 at 8:30 a.m.

All are welcome to join the work party. Trails Committee member say to use 97 Far Mill Street for directions to the trailhead parking (Note: Far Mill Street is not to be confused with Mill Street). Alternate parking is along Winthrop Woods Road. Bring work gloves and water. Trails Committee members will have some tools, or, feel free to bring your own.

Clippers, loppers, and string-trimmers should all be helpful.