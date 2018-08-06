Shelton Herald

Shelton Trails work party at Boehm Pond Aug. 11

By Shelton Herald on August 6, 2018 in Community, Lead News, News ·

The Shelton Trails Committee is hosting a work party at Boehm Pond, on Shelton’s west side, Saturday, Aug. 11 at 8:30 a.m.

All are welcome to join the work party. Trails Committee member say to use 97 Far Mill Street for directions to the trailhead parking (Note: Far Mill Street is not to be confused with Mill Street).  Alternate parking is along Winthrop Woods Road. Bring work gloves and water. Trails Committee members will have some tools, or, feel free to bring your own.

Clippers, loppers, and string-trimmers should all be helpful.

Related posts:

  1. Celebrate Shelton’s ‘First Saturdays’
  2. Household Hazardous Waste Collection day Oct. 10
  3. With Eclipse 2017 fever over, here’s where you can recycle your eclipse glasses
  4. Police searching for former Stratford resident [Update]
Previous Post Test Drive: 2018 Toyota Yaris is a car for urban drivers Next Post Did I Say That? Weathering Watson
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress