Shelton Herald

Man revived after near-drowning at Indian Well State Park

By Kate Czaplinski on August 2, 2018 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire ·

Emergency crews and witnesses worked to save a Milford man who nearly drowned at Indian Well State Park Wednesday evening.

Shelton emergency crews rescue a man near the falls at Indian Well State Park on Wednesday. — Keith Muratori/FireGroundImages.com photo

Shelton emergency crews rescue a man near the falls at Indian Well State Park on Wednesday. — Keith Muratori/FireGroundImages.com photo

A LifeStar helicopter transported the man to Yale New Haven Hospital. — Keith Muratori/FireGroundImages.com photo

Chris Collibee of the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection reports the 35 year-old man had been swimming near the waterfalls. Witnesses were performing CPR before emergency crews arrived around 6 p.m.

Shelton’s White Hills Fire Company said the patient was revived on scene and volunteer firefighters, EMS and Shelton Police removed the patient from the falls area and established a landing zone for LifeStar to transport him.

Collibee said the man was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for overnight evaluation.

A sign near the falls warns against swimming and climbing on, or jumping off, the rocks there. Those who do so are subject to a $75 fine. Collibee said the man was cited by EnCon Police for swimming in the prohibited area. 

Related posts:

  1. UPDATE–Shelton man denies ‘marijuana grow operation’ following his arrest
  2. Crime log
  3. Two arrested in police chase of stolen vehicle
  4. Man’s body found on Longfellow Rd. property

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Letter: Lamont committed to education Next Post Shelton Democrats sponsor forum on 'Fake News' Wednesday, Aug. 8
About author

Kate Czaplinski


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress