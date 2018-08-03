‘Run For The Warriors’ returns to Huntington Aug. 19

The 9th annual Sunset Run For The Warriors returns to Huntington Center Sunday, Aug. 19 — dedicated to the men and women injured in Iraq and Afghanistan, their families and families of the fallen.

“Shelton is a community that comes out to support what we do,” said Robyn Womac, the Run For The Warriors Race Director and a manager at Hope For The Warriors.

Proceeds from the 10K, 5K and one-mile walk/run go directly to Hope For The Warriors’ programs, supporting wounded service members’ physical and emotional rehabilitation.

Hope For The Warriors organizes similar races around the country, many of which are near military installations. As a civilian community, Womac said it’s wonderful to see everyone in Shelton make the local race a success each year.

“With our race participants and all the spectators who come to cheer them on, well over 500 people come out,” Womac said. “It’s a town affair and it’s nice to see that support in Shelton.”

New this year is that all races will start and end in front of the Shelton Community Center, 41 Church St.

“It’s a change from past years and it’s a beneficial one for the City, the police and fire departments our volunteers and especially the runners,” Womac said.

The Sunset Run supports Hope For The Warriors’ sports and recreation programs. For example, a veteran with PTSD may love archery but doesn’t feel comfortable in public places and doesn’t have the money to build his own archery range at home, Womac said. Hope For The Warriors, based on his needs, can build one for him. Other efforts include providing adaptive equipment and programs to wounded warriors so they can be competitive and enjoy sports.

“The money goes directly back into the program for us to able to help more wounded warriors,” Womac said.

On Aug. 19, opening ceremonies begin on Huntington Green at 5 p.m. and all races will follow at 5:30 p.m.

Registration is open now at runforthewarriors.org.

The registration fee for the one-mile and 5K races is $25. The 10K and Adaptive Cycling 10K registration is $50. Discounted rates are available to active duty military, veterans, Gold Star families and students. Find out more by emailing [email protected].

This year, Hope for the Warriors will offer two days of packet pick-up at Common Bond Market in Huntington Center, on Friday, Aug. 17 from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Race day registration and packet pick up will be held from 4 to 5 p.m.

For more information, including a map of the race routes, visit RunForTheWarriors.org