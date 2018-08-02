Shelton Democrats sponsor forum on ‘Fake News’ Wednesday, Aug. 8

“Fake News & Inaccurate Information” is the topic of a free community forum, sponsored by Shelton Democrats next Wednesday, Aug. 8.

Fake, misleading or inaccurate information, disguised as news, is not a new phenomenon, according to organizers. What is new is that anyone with a smartphone can create content and perpetuate it.

On Wednesday, at 6 p.m. at the Shelton Plumb Memorial Library, Author Jacquelyn Whiting will lead participants in an examination of the ways in which news has changed, the habits of fact-checkers, the impact of echo chambers and filter bubbles and the tools we can use in order to be savvy consumers of media and productive participants in online and in-person discourse.

Whiting is the co-author of “News Literacy: The Keys to Combating Fake News.” She is also a Google Certified Innovator focused on medial literacy and an educator with 25 years experience in public high schools in Connecticut. Whiting is certified in both social studies and library media.

The event will also feature Joan Stokes, the Plumb library director and a former adjunct professor of literature.

Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP to Jimmy Tickey at [email protected].

The program is expected to run from 6 to 8 p.m.