Echo Hose holding book drive Sept. 1

Before the new school year begins, Echo Hose Hook & Ladder Co. 1 and Auxiliary are holding a book drive to support The Vicki Soto Memorial Fund Inc. and help Shelton schools fill classroom libraries.

Echo Hose will be collecting new or lightly used books, for grades K-12 on Saturday, Sept. 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at company headquarters, 379 Coram Ave.

The drive will benefit the “Miss Soto’s Literacy Legacy Program”.

For more information, email Kristen at [email protected] or call the fire department at 203-924-4200.