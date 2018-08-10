Shelton Herald

Echo Hose holding book drive Sept. 1

By Shelton Herald on August 10, 2018 in Community, Lead News, News ·

Before the new school year begins, Echo Hose Hook & Ladder Co. 1 and Auxiliary are holding a book drive to support The Vicki Soto Memorial Fund Inc. and help Shelton schools fill classroom libraries.

Echo Hose will be collecting new or lightly used books, for grades K-12 on Saturday, Sept. 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at company headquarters, 379 Coram Ave.

The drive will benefit the “Miss Soto’s Literacy Legacy Program”.

For more information, email Kristen at [email protected] or call the fire department at 203-924-4200.

Related posts:

  1. City Dean’s List mentions
  2. Chief Sequeira and Dr. Clouet discuss crime prevention class at SIS
  3. Casino Bus Trip in April
  4. Shelton High School 2nd marking period High Honors recipients
Previous Post DEEP designates Saturday, Aug. 11 as ‘Free Fishing License Day’ Next Post Luna to bring indie-rock to Fairfield
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress