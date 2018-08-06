Shelton Herald

Mikey needs a home

By HAN Network on August 6, 2018

Mikey

Mikey is a gorgeous, medium hair, all black, male, neutered cat, with golden eyes, about 2 years young.

He is active, playful, healthy, friendly, likes mice toys. He loves attention and really likes cats and playing with them or just sharing their company. He needs a home with at least one other cat that likes cats also.

Mikey is in need of a reliable foster home (with a cat) until placed; everything will be provided.

For more information, or to receive an application, call 203-330-0255, email [email protected] or visit petprotectorsrescue.org.

