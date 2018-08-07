Shelton Herald

Sunnyside Elementary School Donates Crayons

By Shelton Herald on August 7, 2018 in Community, News, Schools ·

This past school year, Sunnyside Elementary students brought unwanted crayons from home and school to a donation box in the Library Learning Commons.

The crayons were sent to The Crayon Initiative where all are melted down, remanufactured and distributed to art programs in hospitals all around the country. More than a half-million pounds of unwanted crayons are thrown into landfills and turn into waxy sludge that never biodegrades.

In January, local restaurants in Shelton joined Sunnyside Elementary in the effort to keep unwanted crayons out of landfills by displaying The Crayon Initiative boxes for children to discard their crayons if they did not want to bring them home.

This summer, the crayons were brought to the AC Moore craft store for shipping to The Crayon Initiative. The AC Moore Foundation also donated $1 for every pound of crayons collected.

Related posts:

  1. Nick Jr. Play Date Tour comes to Westfield Trumbull
  2. Shelton Intermediate School supports The Valley Goes Pink
  3. Retired teachers meet Oct. 5
  4. Housatonic Community College opens for walk-in registration
Previous Post Male kitten available for adoption Next Post Binge and Repeat: Seeking shelter from The Rain
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress