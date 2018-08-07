Shelton Herald

Bic Retirees meeting Sept. 11

By HAN Network on August 7, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News ·

All Bic retirees are invited to a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 11, at 1 p.m., at American Legion Hall  630 Grassy Hill Rd, Orange.

Coffee and doughnuts will be available.

For more information, call Pat Rua, president at 203-283-5581.

Related posts:

  1. Bic Retirees meeting Sept. 12
  2. Bic retirees hold meeting
  3. Bic retirees meeting June 14
  4. HCC hosts theater arts program to celebrate women

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Binge and Repeat: Seeking shelter from The Rain Next Post Polo event to benefit Bridgeport Hospital Foundation’s REACH program
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress