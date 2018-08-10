Shelton Herald

Mobile mammography coach will be in Trumbull August 16

By Julie Miller on August 10, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

The St. Vincent’s Breast Health Center will offer free and low-cost digital mammography screenings through its mobile mammography coach for women age 40 and older on Thursday, Aug. 16, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at Stop & Shop, 100 Quality St., Trumbull.

Prescriptions required and appointments are needed.

For those who have insurance, bring your card and a photo ID at time of visit.

To schedule an appointment, call the St. Vincent’s Breast Health Center at 203-576-5500.

The mobile mammography program is made possible through St. Vincent’s SWIM Across the Sound, Connecticut’s leader in cancer education, prevention screenings, and support services in the area.

Related posts:

  1. Dragon-shaped Corn Maze benefits St. Vincent’s SWIM Across the Sound
  2. Easton Arts Council to hold member art show
  3. Housatonic Marine Corps league meeting
  4. Supporters invited to SWIM Across the Sound dockside celebration

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post 'Going Gold:’ Girl Scout creates Shelton Pollinator Garden Next Post DEEP designates Saturday, Aug. 11 as ‘Free Fishing License Day’
About author

Julie Miller


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress