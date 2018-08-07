Polo event to benefit Bridgeport Hospital Foundation’s REACH program

The Fairfield County Hunt Club hosts the first annual Tommy Glynn Invitational Polo Cup to benefit Bridgeport Hospital Foundation’s REACH program on Sunday, Aug. 26, at 11 a.m., at 174 Long Lots Road, Westport.

Bridgeport Hospital’s REACH Program offers an intensive outpatient program (IOP), medication management and outpatient group therapy for adolescents ages 5-17. The program focuses on meeting the emotional, behavioral, and psychiatric health needs of children and their families.

The Polo Cup features longtime rivals, Gold’s Dragoons vs. Squadron A. Attendees may pack a picnic or visit one of the onsite venues. During halftime guests are welcome to participate in the traditional stomping of divots, meet the players after the match and dance to the music of Green Eyed Lady.

Rain date is Sept. 1.

For tickets or more information, visit westportpolo.com.