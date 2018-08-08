Sound of Music: Concerts and recitals

Erin Harpe & the Delta Swingers, Aug. 9, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Blues. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

An Evening With Lyle Lovett, Aug. 9, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. He will perform with his band. Tickets $52-$98. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Prisoners of 2nd Ave, Aug. 10, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. They will perform with Jimmy Vivino, John Conte and Rich Pagano. Tickets $32. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Samples, Aug. 10, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. They will perform a Billy Joel tribute concert. Tickets $48. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Flubber Bros., Aug. 11, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Register online. Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Jeff Daniels and The Ben Daniels Band, Aug. 12, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $39.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Jon Cleary Trio, Aug. 12, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

David Myles, Aug. 14, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Eliza Gilkyson, Aug. 15, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

The Beach Boys, Aug. 15, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $125. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Donavon Frankenreiter, Aug. 15, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. He will perform with John Craigie and Lisa Bouchelle. Tickets $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Della Mae, Aug. 16, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Postmodern Jukebox, Aug. 16, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $77-$110. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Vanessa Collier & Heather Gillis, Aug. 16, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Blues. Tickets $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Music Palace Music Competition, Aug. 16, 8:15 p.m., The Acoustic, 2926 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Five local bands will compete and attendees will vote on the winner. Tickets $5. Info: owenbrosllc.com/music_palace.

Eli Young Band, Aug. 17, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace, 60 Atlantic Ave., Stamford. Tickets $32-$52. Info: palacestamford.org.

WimBash Music Festival, Aug. 18, noon to 10 p.m., Long Wharf Dr., New Haven. Proceeds will support arts education. Info: text WIMBASH to 313131.

Quiet Giant, Aug. 18, 9 p.m., Icons Sports Bar & Grill, 80 Route 39, New Fairfield. Free. Info: quietgiant.bandcamp.com.

Shawn Mullins, Aug. 19, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Rock. Tickets $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Janiva Magness, Aug. 21, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Info: chirpct.org.

Keb’ Mo’ Solo, Aug. 24, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Blues. Tickets $75. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Hey Stamford! Food Festival’s Country Rocks The Park, Aug. 26, 1-9 p.m., Mill River Park, 1010 Washington Blvd., Stamford. Dylan Scott will perform at the festival. Tickets $15-$25. Info: heystamfordfoodfest.com.

Stoneband, Aug. 26, 5:30 p.m., 104 Weston Rd., Weston. Stoneband has been sharing a distinctive blend of originals, classic rock and blues since 1966. Redding residents Ira and Maxine Stone are songwriters, guitarists, and vocalists who have performed with a Who’s Who of rock and roll, including Mick Jagger, John Oates, Allman Brothers, Yes, Poco, and Chad Mitchell. Tickets $15 members, $20 non-members. Info: westonhistoricalsociety.org.

Luna with Olden Yolk, Aug. 26, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Indie. Tickets $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Los Texmaniacs, Aug. 28, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Conjunto band. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Jean Luc Ponty, Aug. 29, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Jazz. Tickets $68. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

C.J. Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band, Aug. 30, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Zydeco. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Brandon Lay, Aug. 30, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace, 60 Atlantic Ave., Stamford. Tickets $10. Info: palacestamford.org.

Shovels & Rope, Aug. 30, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $49. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.