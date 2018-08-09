Shelton Herald

Letter: Shelton Republicans for Tim Herbst

By Shelton Herald on August 9, 2018 in Lead News, Letters, Opinion ·

To the Editor:

Fellow Republicans, we have an important choice on primary day in choosing our party’s nominee for governor. We can either choose a weak candidate, candidates who pretend to be Republican, or millionaires who want to hijack our party and buy the nomination. Or, we can choose a candidate who is not afraid to stand up for us and fight for what is right.

Tim Herbst is the candidate who will fight for our Republican values and who will be the true reformer we need to fix a badly financially broken Connecticut. He will hold people accountable and clean house. As Trumbull First Selectman, Tim balanced eight budgets and cut taxes, reduced the size of government, fixed a broken pension system and cleaned house. He has campaigned for many Republican candidates in municipal, special and general elections.

Tim will restore law and order to our state. He will bring much needed energy to our party and he connects with people. He speaks to our issues and concerns. Tim is the best candidate to lead our party into the November elections and for these reasons we strongly endorse him to be our party’s nominee for governor. We urge all Republicans to vote for Tim Herbst on primary day August 14.

State Rep. Ben McGorty 122nd District

Eric McPherson, vice president, Board of Aldermen

John Papa, former vice president, Board of Aldermen

James Capra, Alderman, Ward 4

Noreen McGorty, Alderman, Ward 4

David Gidwani, Alderman, Ward 1

Just Sabatino, former Shelton fire Commissioner

Related posts:

  1. Letter: Lack of debate denies voters to be heard
  2. Letter: Celebrating Independence Day and remembering immigration’s role
  3. Letter: Lamont committed to education
  4. Letter: Outsiders Bermudez Zimmerman, Mattei, deserve Democrats’ support
Previous Post Transportation savings could mean the end of 'Pay to Participate' Next Post This Weekend: Concerts, art and more
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress