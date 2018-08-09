Letter: Shelton Republicans for Tim Herbst

To the Editor:

Fellow Republicans, we have an important choice on primary day in choosing our party’s nominee for governor. We can either choose a weak candidate, candidates who pretend to be Republican, or millionaires who want to hijack our party and buy the nomination. Or, we can choose a candidate who is not afraid to stand up for us and fight for what is right.

Tim Herbst is the candidate who will fight for our Republican values and who will be the true reformer we need to fix a badly financially broken Connecticut. He will hold people accountable and clean house. As Trumbull First Selectman, Tim balanced eight budgets and cut taxes, reduced the size of government, fixed a broken pension system and cleaned house. He has campaigned for many Republican candidates in municipal, special and general elections.

Tim will restore law and order to our state. He will bring much needed energy to our party and he connects with people. He speaks to our issues and concerns. Tim is the best candidate to lead our party into the November elections and for these reasons we strongly endorse him to be our party’s nominee for governor. We urge all Republicans to vote for Tim Herbst on primary day August 14.

State Rep. Ben McGorty 122nd District

Eric McPherson, vice president, Board of Aldermen

John Papa, former vice president, Board of Aldermen

James Capra, Alderman, Ward 4

Noreen McGorty, Alderman, Ward 4

David Gidwani, Alderman, Ward 1

Just Sabatino, former Shelton fire Commissioner