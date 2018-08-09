‘Going Gold:’ Girl Scout creates Shelton Pollinator Garden

Kathryn Wilkinson, a Shelton resident and junior at the Trumbull Agriscience and Biotechnology Center, recently finished work on her Girl Scout Gold Award Project — creating the Shelton Pollinator Garden.

The garden, located at the Shelton Community Center, was created by Kathryn and made possible with the help of a group of parent volunteers, fellow Girl Scouts from Troop 60086, students from Trumbull High School, Shelton High School, Fairchild-Wheeler High School, Shelton Girl Scout Troop 60005 and Shelton Boy Scout Troop 28 volunteers.

Kathryn’s Shelton Pollinator Garden was developed to address the declining worldwide pollinator population by creating a place to attract them. Kathryn’s garden is host to over 30 different perennial plant and bulb species that attract pollinators such as butterflies, birds and bees. Twombly Nursery, Benedict’s Home and Garden in Monroe and Van Wilgen Garden Center in Branford donated plants. She also received a generous donation of mulch and rock from DR Charles Environmental Construction in Monroe and local gardeners throughout Fairfield County supported the effort.

Kathryn has provided education to the community on the impact of pollinator gardens and how they can create their own pollinator gardens for local conservation. She has created a display on her project at Shelton’s Huntington Branch Library. Her display, which will run throughout the fall season, includes information on the plants in the Shelton Pollinator Garden and local plants to include in gardens, plant care and conservation information.

She has also provided a selection of books available for patrons of the library to access. According to Girls Scouts, her teaching has increased knowledge on how one garden can make a impact on global pollinator conservation.

Kathryn thanked all members of the community and her family that have generously donated their time with her successful creation of the Shelton Pollinator Garden, especially her grandmother Bonita Super for the beautiful garden sign and plant donations. She also thanked The Young Family of Shelton for many hours of work they provided and plants donated and Alex Wong, Troop leader of Girl Scout Troop 60086 for her support throughout this project.

The Gold Award represents the highest achievement Girl Scouts can achieve. It recognizes girls in grades 9 through 12 who demonstrate extraordinary leadership through sustainable and measurable “Take Action” projects.

Since 1916, girls have successfully answered the call to “Go Gold,” an act that indelibly marks them as accomplished members of their communities and the world. In order to earn the Gold Award, senior and ambassador Girl Scouts spend at least 80 hours researching issues, assessing community needs and resources, building a team.