Soccer: Khaleed Dawkins to attend Southern Connecticut

Khaleed Dawkins earned All-State honors in Class LL. — Andy Hutchison photo

Khaleed Dawkins has decided to take his soccer skills and play for the Southern Connecticut State University NCAA Division II Owls.

A Class LL All-State player at Shelton High, Dawkins helped the Gaels to a pair of Southern Connecticut Conference titles and a runner-up finish in Class LL in 2017.

A three-year letterman, two-year starter, and captain as a senior, Dawkins was selected as the 2017 Greater New Haven Soccer Officials Association Boy’s Player of the Year.

Dawkins enjoyed a well-rounded stay at Shelton.

A National Honor Society member, Dawkins was a Boys State Delegate, and a member of both the Student Advisor and Sportsmanship Committees.

Dawkins volunteered at Boys & Girls Club of Lower Naugatuck Valley and the Youth Soccer Organization.

Head Coach Tom Lang’s Owls finished the past season with an 11-4-4 record. They were 8-1-4 in the Northeast-10 Conference.

