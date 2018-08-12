Wrestling: Stephen Reyes finds a fit at Castleton University

Shelton High’s Stephen Reyes has decided to continue his wrestling career at Castleton University in Vermont.

The Spartans compete in the Little East Conference.

Tenth all-time in victories for coach Bill Maloney’s matmen, Reyes joined the 100-win club as a senior. He placed in both Class LL and the State Open as a junior, qualifying for New Englands, before illness denied his competing in the postseason as a senior. He finished his career 110-28.

“Steven is one of the most dedicated kids I have met through sports and school,” sophomore teammate Garrett Zipperstein said to the fans on Senior Night. “He knows how to have fun, but also knows when to be serious with the team when it is time for a match. Whenever a wrestler in the room needs advice about weight or a wrestling move, he is always there to help. Stephen is a great captain.”

Reyes’ success on the mat grew.

As a freshman, wrestling at 106 pounds, he went 2-4. At 106 pounds the next season, Reyes posted a 34-9 record. He broke out big time as a junior, going 44-12. Moving to 113 pounds as a senior, Reyes went 30-3.

Head coach Scott Legacy’s Castleton team went 11-9 in dual matches last season. The Spartans placed second at the Will Abele Invitational, third at the Ted Reese Invitational and took fifth at both the Ithaca Invitational and the Futures Tournament.

A volunteer with Southside Wrestling and a CT wrestling referee, Reyes was part of the CT National team. He wrestled at Nationals in Fargo (N.D.) in both Greco Roman wrestling and freestyle.

Reyes placed third in Greco Roman at the USA Wrestling New England Regionals in 2017.

He was a New England qualifier for Shelton, after placing fifth in Class LL and the State Open in 2017.