Primary elections are Tuesday

This Tuesday, Aug. 14, is the day of Connecticut’s Democratic and Republican primary elections, during which Shelton voters registered with one of the two major parties will have the opportunity to vote for their party’s 2018 election candidates.

Shelton voters who are registered with a major party, are United States citizens and will be at least 18 years old by Nov. 6 are eligible to vote at their designated polling places from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. the day of the primaries.

A voter look-up service and a map of Shelton’s district division can be found at the City’s Registrar of Voters website. Connecticut has a closed primary system, which means only registered members of the Democratic and Republican parties may vote in their respective party’s primary.

When it’s time to vote Tuesday, voters may only choose one candidate for each office on the ballot. There is no write-in voting at primaries.

Governor

Seven candidates — five Republicans and two Democrats — are vying to succeed Democrat Dannel Malloy as governor of Connecticut.

The gubernatorial candidates on the Democratic primary ballot are Ned Lamont and Joe Ganim, while the candidates on the Republican ballot are Mark Boughton, Timothy Herbst, Steve Obsitnik, Bob Stefanowski, and David Stemerman.

Lieutenant governor

Three Republicans and two Democrats are seeking to succeed Democrat Nancy Wyman as Connecticut’s lieutenant governor.

Joe Markley, Jayme Stevenson, and Erin Stewart are running to be the Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, while Susan Bysiewicz and Eva Bermudez-Zimmerman are running to be the Democratic candidate.

Treasurer

Four candidates — two Democrats and two Republicans — are seeking Denise Nappier’s seat as Connecticut’s treasurer.

Shawn Wooden and Dita Bhargava will appear on the Democratic primary ballot, while Thad Gray and Art Linares will appear on the Republican ballot.

Attorney general

George Jepsen announced in November 2017 that he would not be seeking reelection as Connecticut’s attorney general, and there are now five candidates vying for the seat.

William Tong, Paul Doyle and Chris Mattei are seeking the Democratic nomination for attorney general, while Sue Hatfield and John Shaban are seeking the Republican nomination.

Comptroller

Republicans Kurt Miller and Mark Greenberg are seeking their party’s nomination for comptroller. The winner will run against incumbent comptroller, Democrat Kevin Lembo, in the November election.

U.S. senator

Matthew Corey and Dominic Rapini are seeking the Republican nomination for U.S. senator, and the winner will run against incumbent U.S. senator, Democrat Chris Murphy, in November.

Ballots

Sample Republican and Democratic primary ballots for Shelton are available on the Registrar of Voters page at cityofshelton.org/registrar-of-voters-office.