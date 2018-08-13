Girl Scouts of CT hosts kickoff event

Girl Scouts of Connecticut will host a free kickoff event on Saturday, Aug. 18, from 10-noon, at Fairchild Wheeler Interdistrict Multi-Magnet High School in Bridgeport.

There will be hands-on activities for girls and families including think selfie corners, indoor archery, STEM activities, scavenger hunts, and tasty treats and giveaways.

Families, troops, volunteers, Girl Scouts, alum, supporters, and potential Girl Scouts and volunteers are welcome.

There also will be additional kickoff events in West Hartford and Griswold, CT.

For more information, visit gsofct.org.