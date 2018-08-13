SEEC offers Election Day hotline

The Connecticut State Elections Enforcement Commission is asking people to contact them to report voting irregularities.

The SEEC’s Election Day hotline, 866-SEEC-INFO (866-733-2463) and email address at [email protected] will be available throughout Election Day for anyone who witnesses voting irregularities.

SEEC officials say the hotline will be staffed by the commission and the email address will be staffed by the SEEC and the Secretary of the State’s office.

The SEEC is the primary elections investigative and civil enforcement authority in Connecticut. The Secretary of the State’s office is charged with overseeing all elections in Connecticut, which includes advising and assisting local registrars of voters and town clerks on their statutory responsibilities regarding the administration of elections.