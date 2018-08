The Monroe Republican Town Committee will be running a bus trip fundraiser to Mohegan Sun on Sunday, Sept. 23. The bus leaves from the route 111 and 25 commuter lot at 9:15 a.m. and departs the casino at 5 p.m. Tickets are $46 and include the bus ride, a $15 food voucher, and a $15 gambling voucher.

For tickets, contact Ryan Condon at 203-913-6022.