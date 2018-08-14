Shelton Herald

‘Wicked’ tuna: Shelton resident makes a big catch

By Shelton Herald on August 14, 2018 in Community, Lead News, News ·

Shelton’s Leon Sylvester and Luke Tuccheroni of Norwalk caught a 114-inch, 800-pound tuna in Gloucester, Mass. this week. The anglers fought for nearly three hours, Sylvester said. It is the largest bluefin tuna caught in Gloucester in over a month. Sylvester, who is Shelton’s Animal Control Supervisor, said they caught the tuna while aboard The Gladiator, captained by former Shelton resident Aldo Addario.

Related posts:

  1. SIS honor roll
  2. Shelton Teen Center list of events
  3. Police arrest man for attempted robbery
  4. Alzheimer’s and Dementia Support Group at Wesley Village
Previous Post Binge and Repeat: OITNB returns with some laughs Next Post Discovery Museum celebrates Whitehead’s ‘Firsts in Flight’
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress