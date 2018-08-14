‘Wicked’ tuna: Shelton resident makes a big catch

Shelton’s Leon Sylvester and Luke Tuccheroni of Norwalk caught a 114-inch, 800-pound tuna in Gloucester, Mass. this week. The anglers fought for nearly three hours, Sylvester said. It is the largest bluefin tuna caught in Gloucester in over a month. Sylvester, who is Shelton’s Animal Control Supervisor, said they caught the tuna while aboard The Gladiator, captained by former Shelton resident Aldo Addario.