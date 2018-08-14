Results are in: Shelton Republicans choose Stefanowski, Dems pick Lamont

Shelton’s primary voters mirrored the rest of the state when it came to choosing candidates for the governor’s race in November.
Businessman Bob Stefanowski, who was endorsed by Mayor Mark Lauretti, won with Shelton Republicans. Local Democrats widely supported Ned Lamont, who faced off against Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim.
Below are the unofficial primary results from Shelton’s Registrar of Voters office. Totals include absentee ballots.
Governor
Democrat:
Ned Lamont 1,180
Joe Ganim 337
Republican:
Mark Boughton 344
Timothy M. Herbst 410
Steve Obsitnik 518
Bob Stefanowski 1,040
David Stemerman 300
Lieutenant Governor
Democrat:
Susan Bysiewicz 982
Eva Bermudez Zimmerman 505
Republican:
Joe Markley 1,305
Jayme Stevenson 443
Erin E. Stewart 773
U.S. Senator
Republican:
Matthew Corey 1,737
Dominic Rapini 624
Treasurer
Democrat:
Shawn Wooden 720
Dita Bhargava 750
Republican
Thad Gray 1,388
Art Linares 1,021
Comptroller
Republican:
Kurt Miller 1,507
Mark Greenberg 880
Attorney General
Democrat:
William Tong 738
Paul R. Doyle 166
Chris Mattei 583
Republican:
Sue Hatfield 1,867
John Shaban 558
Turnout
Roughly 37% of Shelton’s registered Republicans and 27% of registered Democrats voted in Tuesday’s primary .