Shelton Herald

Results are in: Shelton Republicans choose Stefanowski, Dems pick Lamont

By Kate Czaplinski on August 14, 2018 in Lead News, News, Politics & Elections ·

Shelton’s primary voters mirrored the rest of the state when it came to choosing candidates for the governor’s race in November.

Businessman Bob Stefanowski, who was endorsed by Mayor Mark Lauretti, won with Shelton Republicans. Local Democrats widely supported Ned Lamont, who faced off against Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim.

Below are the unofficial primary results from Shelton’s Registrar of Voters office. Totals include absentee ballots.

Governor

Democrat:

Ned Lamont 1,180

Joe Ganim 337

Republican:

Mark Boughton 344

Timothy M. Herbst 410

Steve Obsitnik  518

Bob Stefanowski 1,040

David Stemerman 300

Lieutenant Governor

Democrat:

Susan Bysiewicz 982

Eva Bermudez Zimmerman 505

Republican:

Joe Markley 1,305

Jayme Stevenson 443

Erin E. Stewart 773

U.S. Senator

Republican:

Matthew Corey 1,737

Dominic Rapini 624

Treasurer

Democrat:

Shawn Wooden 720

Dita Bhargava 750

Republican

Thad Gray 1,388

Art Linares 1,021

Comptroller

Republican:

Kurt Miller 1,507

Mark Greenberg 880

Attorney General

Democrat:

William Tong 738

Paul R. Doyle 166

Chris Mattei 583

Republican:

Sue Hatfield 1,867

John Shaban 558

Turnout

Roughly 37% of Shelton’s registered Republicans and 27% of registered Democrats voted in Tuesday’s primary .

Related posts:

  1. State Reps come together to oppose Malloy’s budget cuts
  2. Letter: ‘I do not believe there is any other person more qualified for this position’
  3. Lynn Farrell for re-election
  4. Candidates for governor, senator, state offices to be chosen Aug. 14
Previous Post Discovery Museum celebrates Whitehead’s ‘Firsts in Flight’ Next Post Statewide: Stefanowski, Lamont will face-off for governor's seat
About author

Kate Czaplinski


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress