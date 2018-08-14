Results are in: Shelton Republicans choose Stefanowski, Dems pick Lamont

Shelton’s primary voters mirrored the rest of the state when it came to choosing candidates for the governor’s race in November.

Businessman Bob Stefanowski, who was endorsed by Mayor Mark Lauretti, won with Shelton Republicans. Local Democrats widely supported Ned Lamont, who faced off against Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim.

Below are the unofficial primary results from Shelton’s Registrar of Voters office. Totals include absentee ballots.

Governor

Democrat:

Ned Lamont 1,180

Joe Ganim 337

Republican:

Mark Boughton 344

Timothy M. Herbst 410

Steve Obsitnik 518

Bob Stefanowski 1,040

David Stemerman 300

Lieutenant Governor

Democrat:

Susan Bysiewicz 982

Eva Bermudez Zimmerman 505

Republican:

Joe Markley 1,305

Jayme Stevenson 443

Erin E. Stewart 773

U.S. Senator

Republican:

Matthew Corey 1,737

Dominic Rapini 624

Treasurer

Democrat:

Shawn Wooden 720

Dita Bhargava 750

Republican

Thad Gray 1,388

Art Linares 1,021

Comptroller

Republican:

Kurt Miller 1,507

Mark Greenberg 880

Attorney General

Democrat:

William Tong 738

Paul R. Doyle 166

Chris Mattei 583

Republican:

Sue Hatfield 1,867

John Shaban 558

Turnout

Roughly 37% of Shelton’s registered Republicans and 27% of registered Democrats voted in Tuesday’s primary .