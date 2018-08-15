Shelton residents help deliver $1.4 million to wounded troops

Twenty-four Shelton residents have participated in two-day, monthly/bi-monthly visits to the wounded troops at the Walter Reed National Military Hospital in Bethesda, MD for Operation Gift Cards for our wounded troops.

At least one Shelton resident has participated in 158 of the 160 visits during the past 13 years of the program. They have help deliver $1.4 million in Post Exchange (department store) gift cards and corporate donations to the wounded troops and their families.

The volunteers are: Chris Ackley, John Alberghini, Fred Benham, Walt Bills, Jim Bunn, Angel Cadena, Mike Clavorino, Mary Ellen Cortillini, Lauren Cust, Frank DeAngelo, Tom Evans, Dennis Guerricci, Ken Hagen, Hank Kormornick, Jodi LoDolce, Chet Luba, Al Meadows, Nancy Meadows, Richard Norko, April Paschos, Dennis Salzer, Bernice Scott, Mark Scott, and Frank Veno.

The all-volunteer program has 75 organizations or individuals who have become co-sponsors to the program by purchasing either $1,000 or $500 of Post Exchange gift cards (in $25 amounts) and in doing so, they have the opportunity to send one representative to hand deliver their donation to the wounded troops (at the person’s own expense, which enables each organization or individual to deliver 100% of their donation to the wounded troops). Smaller donations, of any amount, are collected until the amount reached $1,000, then the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 13 will send a wounded warrior/disabled veteran to deliver the $1,000 in gift cards. Operation Gift Cards has received 33 awards/special recognition, including: Six national, 19 statewide, four military, and four regional/local awards. The majority of the awards were presented by four of the largest national veterans organizations.

The mission of Operation Gift Cards is make monthly/bimonthly visits to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Hospital with 6 objectives: