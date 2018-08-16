Baseball: Jafar Vohra touches all the bases at Clark

Jafar Vohra has multiple reasons the Shelton High graduate has chosen to attend Clark University in Worcester, Mass.

“Not only am I excited to play baseball for the Cougars, but I’m excited for school as well,” said Vohra, a pitcher for coach Scott Gura’s Gaels. “I was accepted into an engineering program affiliated with Columbia University. That will allow me to attain a Bachelor’s degree from Clark University in three years rather than four — and get another Bachelor’s degree from Columbia with another two years there.

“Playing baseball at Shelton High for coach Gura was a blast and I wouldn’t be where I am today without the help from the coaching staff. I can’t thank coach Joe Lizza enough for getting me in front of the coaches from Clark, and coach Dave Moore for helping me fine tune my mechanics on the mound throughout my three years on the varsity team.

“I can’t wait to get the fall season underway at Clark and play under coach J.P. Pyne. I have heard so many great things about him and have been amazed by what he’s done for the Clark University program over the past few years.”

Pyne led Clark to a 26-13 record in his third season, after school record wins of 18 in his first season and 27 in his second. The Cougars compete at the NCAA Division III level in the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference.

“Jafar developed into our ace,” Gura said. “He worked tremendously hard, became our No. 1 starter and improved each of his three years as a varsity pitcher.”

A three-year member of the National Honor Society, Vohra had a grade point average of 4.43. A religious youth leader the past eight years, Vohra was a peer tutor in algebra at SHS and president of the Future Business Leaders of America.