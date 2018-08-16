Shelton Fire Log: Aug. 6-13

The Shelton Volunteer Fire Department responded to the following incidents between Aug. 6 and Aug. 13, 2018, as submitted by the Fire Marshal’s Office:

On Aug. 6 at 9:56 a.m., the Echo Hose Co #1 and the Pine Rock Co #4 responded to Prestige Industrial Finishing Company at 511 River Road for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. The alarm was transmitted accidentally. An engine responded.

On Aug. 6 at 1:53 p.m., the Echo Hose Co #1 responded to 21 Providence Avenue to assist EMS with a patient. An engine responded.

On Aug. 7 at 11:52 a.m., the Fire Marshal responded to 103 Big Horn Road for an illegal open burning.

On Aug. 7 at 3:36 p.m., the Echo Hose Co #1 and the White Hills Co #5 responded to 59 Wheeler Street for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Two engines and a utility truck responded.

On Aug. 7 at 4:12 p.m., the Echo Hose Co #1 responded back to 59 Wheeler Street for a public service call. An engine responded.

On Aug. 7 at 4:58 p.m., the Huntington Fire Co #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Old Stratford Road at the Route 8 exit 12 entrance ramp. An engine responded.

On Aug. 7 at 7:15 p.m. the Echo Hose Co #1 responded to the area of 239 Coram Road for a tree on power lines. An engine responded.

On Aug.8 at 6:38 p.m., the Huntington Fire Co #3, White Hills Co #5 and the Echo Hose Co #1 responded to 147 Willoughby Road for a structure struck by lightning. Upon arrival firefighters found smoke in the home as a result of the strike. The smoke came from an outlet that was affected by the lightning strike. Four engines, a rescue truck and a ladder truck responded.

On Aug. 8 at 7:08 p.m., the White Hills Co #5 responded to Beardsley Road at Dimon Road for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On Aug. 8 at 7:37 p.m., the Huntington Fire Co #3, White Hills Co #5 and the Echo Hose Co #1 responded to 78 Soundview Avenue for smoke in the house.Firefighters found a power line down in the driveway of the house upon arrival. There was no fire. Four engines, a rescue truck and a ladder truck responded.

On Aug. 8 at 9:25 p.m., the White Hills Co #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a power line down in the road and on fire on Birchbank Road at Indian Well Road. An engine responded.

On Aug. 8 at 9:53 p.m., the Echo Hose Co #1 responded to 3 Montagne Drive for a carbon monoxide detector sounding. An engine responded.

On Aug. 8 at 10:17 p.m., the Echo Hose Co #1 and the White Hills Co #5 responded to 159 Center Street for a fire alarm sounding. There was no fire. An engine responded.

On Aug. 8 at 11:42 p.m., the Echo Hose Co #1 and the Pine Rock Co #4 responded to 1 Waterview Drive for a fire alarm sounding. An engine responded.

On Aug. 9 at 5:51 p.m., the Huntington Fire Co #3, Echo Hose Co #1 and the Pine Rock Co #4 responded to the Hyatt House Hotel at 830 Bridgeport Avenue for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On Aug. 9 at 7:30 p.m., the Pine Rock Co #4 and the Echo Hose Co #1 responded to 6 Sharon Drive for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

On Aug. 9 at 11:34 p.m., the Echo Hose Co #1, White Hills Co #5, Pine Rock Co #4 and the Huntington Fire Co #3 responded to Mccallum Enterprise Electric Plant at 305 Canal Street. Upon arrival firefighters found the building full of smoke. Firefighters entered the building and found a large electric generator on fire. the fire was under control within about 30 minutes but firefighters remained on scene for several hours venting the smoke from the underground building. Four engines, two rescue trucks and two ladder trucks responded.

On Aug. 10 at 12:45 a.m., the White Hills Co #5, Huntington Fire Co #3 and the Trumbull FD responded to the Elizabeth Shelton School at 138 Willoughby Road for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. two engines responded.

On 08/10/18 at 7:06 am the Huntington Fire Co #3 and the Echo Hose Co #1 responded to the Sikorsky Credit Union at #711 Bridgeport Avenue for a report of smoke coming from the rear of the building. There was no fire. Dust from concrete cutting was mistaken for smoke. An engine responded.

On Aug. 10 at 10:05 a.m., the Huntington Fire Co #3 and the White Hills Co #5 responded to 31 Rayo Drive for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

On Aug. 10 at 4:10 p.m. the Pine Rock Co #4 and the Echo Hose Co #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident on River Road Route 110 at Murphy’s Lane. An engine responded.

On Aug. 10 at 5:40 p.m., the Echo Hose Co #1 and the Pine Rock Co #4 responded to 521 River Road for a small fuel spill. An engine responded.

On Aug. 10 at 7:06 p.m., the Pine Rock Co #4 and the Echo Hose Co #1 responded to 1 Controls Drive for a fire alarm sounding. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On Aug. 11 at 8:56 a.m., the Echo Hose Co #1 and the Pine Rock Co #4 responded to 48 Katherine Court for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

On Aug. 11 at 3:06 p.m., the Echo Hose Co #1 responded to 126 Center Street for power lines down. An engine responded.

On Aug. 11 at 6:44 p.m., the Huntington Fire Co #3 responded to 5 Hamilton Drive to assist EMS with a patient. An engine responded.

On Aug. 12 at 3:51 p.m., the Huntington Fire Co #3, Echo Hose Co #1 and the Pine Rock Co #4 responded to 698 Bridgeport Avenue for a fire alarm activation. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On Aug. 12 at 7:00 p.m., the Huntington Fire Co #3 and the Echo Hose Co #1 responded to 119 Hunters Creek for a public service call. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

On Aug. 12 at 7:53 p.m., the Echo Hose Co #1 and the Pine Rock Co #4 responded to 10 South Constitution Boulevard for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On Aug. 12 at 10:08 p.m., the Huntington Fire Co #3 responded to 469 Isinglass Road for a tree on power lines. An engine responded.

On Aug. 13 at 3:05 p.m., the White Hills Co #5 responded to Nicholdale Road for a tree on power lines. An engine responded.