Library News: Upcoming events and programs at Plumb, Huntington Branch

The following programs and activities are taking place at Plumb Memorial and Huntington Branch Libraries. Most require advance registration. Plumb is located att 65 Wooster Street and can be reached at 203-924-1580. Huntington Branch is located in the Community Center, 41 Church St and can be reached at 203-926-011. Visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org and click “Events Calendar & Registration” to register online.

Please note: Friends of the Shelton Library System are no longer accepting book donations at this time. The F.O.T.S.L.S. will make an announcement at a later date as to when they will resume taking donations. There will not be a book bale this October due to renovations to the meeting room at Plumb.

Huntington Branch Library

Danielle’s All Ages Storytime – Thursday, August 16, 11:30 a.m. Join Danielle as she engages children of all ages with this drop-in storybook session.

Build a Healthy Lunchbox – Saturday, August 18, 1 p.m. Katie Shepard of Food Explorers will teach parent-child partners how to create a healthy lunch featuring a main lunch component, a snack, and fruit and veggies ideas! This program is open to kids entering grades K-4, and their caregivers. Please register.

First Steps in Music with Miss Diana – Tuesdays, August 21 and August 28, 10:30 a.m., Snuggly wee ones and energetic toddlers (infants to age 2) are invited to join Miss Diana for an early childhood music class that includes songs, scarves, the parachute, and exploration of percussion instruments. Please register for each week that you plan to attend.

Spanish with Sandra – Wednesday, August 22, 10:30 a.m., Children, ages 1-6 and their caregivers, learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Please register for the entire month.

Plumb Memorial Library

Tai Chi: Thursday Sessions – Thursdays, August 16 and August 23, 9 a.m., Plumb Memorial Library is thrilled to offer another set of Thursday Tai Chi workshops for adults. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated, if they feel more comfortable. Free and open to the public. Registration is required. Call us at 203-924-1580, or visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org to sign up. Please note: Tai Chi location may be changed to the Reading Room.

End of Summer Reading Party: Adults – Thursday, August 16, 6 p.m., Friends of the Library summer party complete with the drawing of the basket winners. Party in Reading Room.

Life is Art – Thursday, August 16 and August 23, 6 p.m. Ages 10 and up. Join Miss Ronda for fun and different creative projects each week. Learn new techniques and express your inner artist.

Tai Chi: Friday Sessions – Friday, August 17 and August 24, 9 a.m. Plumb Memorial Library has added more dates for Friday Tai Chi workshops for adults. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. Registration is required; call 203-924-1580 or visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org. Please note: Tai Chi location may be changed to the Reading Room.

W.I.C. (Women, Infant, Children) – Friday, August 17, 9 a.m., Benefits distribution; appointments through Naugatuck Valley Health District. To make an appointment or to qualify for the program, please call 203-888-1271.

Connect: ELL – Fridays, August 17 and August 24, 10:30 a.m., Attention English Language Learners! Join us at Plumb Memorial Library for a relaxed and fun morning of conversation. Enjoy coffee, tea and light refreshments while you meet friendly people and practice your skills. Community members 18-plus with all levels of English are welcome to attend. No sign-up, so just show up.

Jr. Chefs: Coconut Chicken Tenders – Monday, August 20, 6 p.m., Shelton’s Chef and Nutritionist Debbie Barbiero will engage children 3rd through 6th grade in kids’ cooking. Chef Debbie will be showing kids how to make Coconut Chicken Tenders with Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce. This is a hands-on food program therefor Plumb Memorial Library cannot insure a food allergy free environment. Caregivers will be required to complete a Food Allergy Waiver prior to their child(ren) participating in this program. Program Location: Huntington Branch Library Kitchen due to Plumb Meeting Room renovations.

Knit! – Tuesdays, August 21 and August 28, 6 p.m., Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop in group, stop in and bring a friend. Group meets in the beautiful and historic Reading Room.

SCABGCA – Tuesday, August 21, 6:30 p.m., Regional chapter of the state antique bottle and glass collectors association meets, new members welcome.

Candy Sushi Workshop – Wednesday, August 22, 6 p.m., Raw Fish not your thing? What about Candy? Discover a new twist on sushi. Put your own spin on this Japanese-style food using nontraditional ingredients such as Rice Krispie treats, gummy fish, licorice and other candies. This program is geared toward ages 5-13 years old. Caregivers must remain with their children for the duration of the program. This is a hands-on food program, Plumb Memorial Library cannot guarantee a food allergy-free environment, therefore caregivers will be required to complete a Food Allergy Waiver Form prior to their child participating in this program.

Home Delivery

Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Huntington Branch Library, 203- 926-0111. A project underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.