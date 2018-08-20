Shelton Herald

Spayed female Tortoiseshell kitten available for adoption

By Julie Miller on August 20, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

Cookie

Cookie is a 6-month-old spayed female Tortoiseshell cat.  She is quite sweet and inquisitive. Cookie has been with several kittens so she will likely be good around other cats.  Visit Cookie and other kittens, cats, and dogs available for adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road, or call 203-452-5088 for more information.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Canned cat food, clay cat litter, large rawhide, Kong or Nylabones for larger breed dogs. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.

Related posts:

  1. Three-year-old spayed cat available for adoption
  2. Ten-month-old spayed female Chihuahua/Jack Russell mix available for adoption
  3. Male kitten available for adoption
  4. Five-month old Black Bean available for adoption

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Did I Say That? Keeping cool Next Post Obituary: George H. Gamble III of Shelton
About author

Julie Miller


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress