Obituary: George H. Gamble III of Shelton

George H. Gamble III, husband to the late Judith Bachman Gamble and resident of Shelton, entered into eternal rest Aug. 19, 2018.

He was born May 20, 1943 in Derby, son of the late George H. Gamble Jr. and Dorothea Donovan Gamble.

George earned his Bachelor’s degree in business administration from Quinnipiac College and Master’s degree from UConn. He was Owner and President of Atwater Insurance Co. in Derby and was an active parishioner at St. Margaret Mary Church in Shelton where he served in the Men’s League. He served on the board of directors of The Derby Recreation Camp. He was also member of the Echo Hose Ambulance Corp. in Shelton, the Shelton Emergency Fire Dept. and also served as a volunteer auxiliary police officer in Shelton.

In addition to his wife Judy, he was predeceased by his son Dr. Geoffrey G. Gamble and his brother John D. Gamble. He is survived by close family and many lifelong friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Aug. 23, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Margaret Mary Church in Shelton. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Peter’s Cemetery in Derby. Friends may call on Wednesday, Aug. 22, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia. (www.jenkinskingfh.com).

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to The Derby Recreation Camp, 88 Bee Mountain Rd., Oxford, CT 06484.