Center Stage to open satellite location

This September, Shelton’s Center Stage Theatre will open a satellite location for its education program at the former St. Joseph School at 430 Coram Avenue in Shelton.

“The new space will be known as the Center Stage Education Center (CSEC),” said Center Stage Artistic Director, Gary Scarpa. “Our education program is flourishing, and with an enrollment of over 100 children, we needed more space than we currently have available at our Grove Street location.”

Gina Scarpa, the theater’s education director, added, “We are super excited about our new education center. We are leasing one complete wing of the building, which offers us four classrooms and an office. And we are planning many new programs for children, teens, and even adults.”

CSEC will offer classes, camps, workshops and special programs people of all ages who are interested in the performing arts. Programs will run Monday-Thursday afternoons and Saturday mornings with a special class programs for adults in the evenings.

“We’re also excited about a new performance series for our Education students,” said Gina Scarpa. “We’re calling it our ‘Broadway at Center Stage’ series, which will kick off on Monday, September 17 with Barrett Wilbert Weed of Mean Girls. We will follow Barrett with Broadway’s Aladdin, Telly Leung, in October, and other big stars to be announced in the near future.”

Tickets for the “Broadway at Center Stage” series are $25 each and are currently on sale at the theater. CSEC is also happy to be sharing the Coram Avenue building with Shelton EMTs, who are training Center Stage’s teachers in basic first aid and CPR.

Center Stage Theatre, Inc. is a non-profit, 501-(c)3, organization founded in 2005 by artistic directors Gary and Francesca Scarpa. Center Stage’s purpose is to enhance the cultural environment within its community; to present high quality theatrical productions at affordable prices; to encourage growth and education through the performing arts; and to provide a means for interested adults, teens and children to experience and participate in various aspects of live theater.

Productions at Center Stage will continue to be performed at 54 Grove Street theater. For further information about the theater or its programs, call 203-225-6079 or visit centerstageshelton.org