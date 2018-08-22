Softball: Komorniks to play for WCSU Colonials

Hope Komornik and Jillian Komornik will continue their softball career at Western Connecticut State University.

“Hope was a captain and first baseman,” Shelton High head softball coach Joann Desrouchers said. “Her optimism continues to inspire all her teammates to achieve their goals and to be the best they can be.

“Jill was a captain and center fielder on this year’s softball team. Her versatility as both a right hand and left hand hitter made it tough on other teams. She is a fantastic leader, who challenges herself and others to be the best they can be.”

Hope was a four-time letter winner at Shelton, as well as earning a berth on the All-Southern Connecticut Conference All Academic team each season

With a cumulative GPA of 4.1, she was three times a member of the National Honor Society, a four-time member of the World Language Honor Society and a United States Air Force Award recipient.

Off the softball field, Hope was a peer tutor, a Camp Invention Camp counselor, a Shelton National Little League instructor and a four-year team manager of the SHS volleyball team.

Jill Komornik played travel softball with the Connecticut Breakers the past four seasons. She was named to the Scholar Athlete Classic team as a senior. Jill was named to the ALL-SCC All Academic team all four years she played softball at SHS.

A Most Proficient in Spanish IV recipient, Jill had a 4.0 GPA and was named to the National Honor Society and World Language Honor Society.

A Rehabilitations Associates Inc. volunteer for Pediatric Occupational Therapy since 2014, Jill was was a team manager of the volleyball team for two seasons, was a peer tutor, a Camp Invention Camp counselor and a Shelton National Little League instructor.

At WCSU, the Komornik’s will be joining coach Heather Stone’s Colonials who compete in the Division III Little East Conference. Western is coming off a 17-24-1 season, where it went 8-6 in conference. They went 8-2 down the stretch and split four games in the Little East Tournament.