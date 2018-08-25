‘Celebrations:’ Register now for Historical Society Tea

Shelton Historical Society’s annual Autumn Tea will be held Sept. 29 at the Huntington Congregational Church, 19 Church St. from 2-4 p.m.

The theme this year is “Celebrations,” so guests will be treated to unique table settings, centerpieces, and decorations illustrating a variety of holidays, special events and traditions meant to inspire your next get-together for family and friends.

Michael Harney, master tea blender and vice president of Harney & Sons Tea, will make a special appearance. Ladies who attend are encouraged to wear their best chapeau; scones, sweets, and surprises will complete the afternoon.

Members of the Historical Society’s youth group, the Teen Time Travelers, will assist and serve the refreshments. The cost for the afternoon tea is $25, with proceeds to benefit Shelton Historical Society and its programs. Reservations for the tea must be received by Sept. 14 and may be made by sending a check to Shelton Historical Society, P.O. Box 2155, Shelton, CT 06484. Please mark “tea party” in the memo line.

Shelton History Center, owned and operated by Shelton Historical Society, is located at 70 Ripton Rd. and consists of six historic structures:The Brownson House, built in 1822 and interpreted as it appeared in 1913; the 1860 Wilson Barn, which houses an exhibit on the history of Shelton; the 1872 Trap Fall School, and three outbuildings.

The mission of the Shelton Historical Society is to preserve elements of the community’s history in order to create lasting and meaningful connections between Shelton’s past, present and future generations through education, maintaining a museum with its collections, and providing a

voice in the community regarding matters of historical significance. Volunteers are welcome, especially those who would enjoy presenting programs to the public or working on special events.

For additional information, please call (203) 925-1803, visit sheltonhistoricalsociety.org or visit Shelton History Center’s Facebook page.