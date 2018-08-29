Trying Out: Auditions and calls for art

Greenwich Choral Society auditions, Sept. 3, First Congregational Church in Old Greenwich. Seeking sopranos, altos, basses and tenors. Call Bill Fulton at 203-322-2990 or email [email protected] to schedule a date and time. Info: GreenwichChoralSociety.org.

Auditions for Connecticut Chamber Choir, appointment only on Sept. 4. Auditions will be held at St. Pius X Church, 834 Brookside Dr., Fairfield. Info: email [email protected].

Auditions for Broadway Beat, Sept. 5, Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. For ages 8-15. Info: darienarts.org.

Photo contest, the New Fairfield/Sherman Animal Welfare Society is holding a 2019 pet photo calendar contest to raise funds for the abandoned, neglected and abused dogs and cats the organization rescues and to celebrate contestants’ pets. Info: gogophotocontest.com/newfairfieldshermananimalwelfaresociety.

Square One Theatre Company auditions, Sept. 11, 6-8 p.m., Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Auditions will be for The God Game and Clever Little Lies. Info: squareonetheatre.com.

Call for art, the Pequot Library’s 21st Annual Art Show WET PAINT: Art Fresh from the Studio is accepting submissions through Sept. 15. Info: pequotlibrary2018.artcall.org.

Call for artists at Gallery 25’s Open Show. It is open to representational and non-representational oils, acrylics, watermedia, pastels, graphics, printmaking, mixed media, small sculpture and artisan collections. The show will run Oct. 4-28. Info: [email protected]

Seeking artists, the Trumbull Arts Festival Committee is accepting applications from artists, craftpersons and authors for the 40th annual Trumbull Arts Festival to be held on Sept. 16. Info: email [email protected] or call 203-452-5965 for an application.

Auditions for A Christmas Carol, the musical, to be directed by Scott Brill at Center Stage Theatre, 54 Grove St., Shelton. Auditions are Sept. 22, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Info: centerstageshelton.org/audition.

Call for Art, Maritime Garage Gallery seeks street art inspired pieces. Submissions due Sept. 22. Exhibit will run Oct. 25 through Jan. 18, 2019. Info:norwalkpark.org/callforart.

Musical submissions, Pantochino Productions is accepting submissions for the Pantochino Original Works (POW) Festival. Submissions must be submitted by Dec. 1 to be considered, chosen productions will be performed in March 2019. Info: pantochino.com/pow-festival.

Call for art, the Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Library is seeking artists to exhibit about 10 to 15 artworks in 2018 and beyond in a three person show. Info: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org.

Call for art, Trumbull Arts Commission is seeking artists and photographers to display their works at the Trumbull Town Gallery for a period of six weeks. For more information, contact Emily Areson at 203-452-5065 or email [email protected]

Call for public art, for 2017 Art On The Stepney Green, sculptors and artists; exhibitions over a 3-month period; send digital portfolio and contact info. to Lee Hossler, [email protected] or call 203-261-5702 for the Public Art Application Packet.