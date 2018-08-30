This Weekend: Concerts and art openings

Elm Shakespeare Gala

The Elm Shakespeare Gala is on Aug. 30 at 5-8 p.m. at Edgerton Park, 75 Cliff Street, New Haven. Tickets are $75 – $175. For more information, visit elmshakespeare.org.

Cameron Chase

Violinist Cameron Chase will perform on Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Avenue, Southport. The concert is free. For more information, visit pequotlibrary.org.

Red Hot Louisiana Band

C.J. Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band will perform on Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. at Ballard Park, 485 Main Street, Ridgefield. The concert is free. For more information, visit chirpct.org.

Brandon Lay

Brandon Lay will perform on Aug. 30 at 8 p.m. at the Stamford Palace, 60 Atlantic Avenue, Stamford. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Shovels & Rope

Shovels & Rope will perform on Aug. 30 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $49. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Art Show

The FCAA Art Show will run Aug. 31 to Sept. 29 at the Edith Memorial Library, 733 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe. The opening reception is on Aug. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m. For more information visit, fairfieldcountyartists.com.

*Darien Chooses Love Day

*Darien Chooses Love Day is on Aug. 31 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Tilley Pond Park, Darien. The Spadtastics will perform and proceeds will benefit the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement. The event also includes a photo booth, face painting, food trucks and Choose Love merchandise. For more information, visit theimpactvine.org/nonprofit/jesse-lewis-choose-love-movement.

The Real Unreal

The Real Unreal: Realism Now exhibit runs Sept. 1 through Oct. 14 at the Gallery of the Visual and Performing Arts Center, 43 Lake Avenue, Danbury. The program is free. For more information, visit wcsu.edu/svpa/events.

Up and Down the Coast

The Up and Down the Coast exhibit runs Sept. 1 through Oct. 2 at the Gilded Lily Gallery, 101 River Street, Milford. It features works by Milford artist Rick Senft. An opening reception will be held on Sept. 1 from 2 to 6 p.m. For more information, visit gildedlilygallery.com.

Bold Dimensions

The Bold Dimensions exhibit runs Sept. 1-29 at the Geary Gallery, 576 Boston Post Road, Darien. It features the abstract paintings of Graham Miller. For more information, visit gearygallery.com.

Tomato Festival

The Heirloom Tomato Festival is on Sept. 1 from noon to 5 p.m. at the White Silo Farm & Winery, 32 Route 37, Sherman. For more information, visit whitesilowinery.com.

Upcoming:

Give a Child a JumpStart 5K/10K Run/Walk is on Sept. 3 at 8:30 a.m. at the Stamford Jewish Community Center, 1035 Newfield Avenue, Stamford. For more information, visit stamfordjcc.org.

Ziggy Marley will perform on Sept. 4 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $86. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.