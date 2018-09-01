Shelton Herald

Food: Muffins for girls’ night

By TinaMarie Craven on September 1, 2018 in Food ·

Recently I was wracking my brain for something to bring to a wine night at a friend’s house. Actually let me rewind here, that makes me sound very mature; this event called for leggings and a variety of John Hughes and Garry Marshall films. I knew my one friend was going to come bearing an over the top, impressive charcuterie board (she could feed a small country for a week with one of her plates) so of course I couldn’t come with a bag of chips.

While trying to think of a fun snack to bring to my pal’s house, I did a quick google search to see what pairs well with wine (I enjoy wine, but I’m clueless, when I go to my local liquor store I make a beeline for the bottles that cost less than $10 and I think it’s the height of luxury). I also didn’t know what type of wine we would be drinking, but apparently chocolate pairs well with red wine so I went for it and decided to actually use my oven and bake some muffins.

Now these muffins are great, because you can lie to yourself and pretend that these are healthy, because they contain zucchini, but they’re also crazy good. When I made them I was worried they would be too sweet, but I was happily surprised to see how light they tasted, which means I can snack of them with my moscato without ending up in a sugar coma.

Chocolate Zucchini Muffins

Makes 18-20 muffins

2 ½ cups flour

1 ¼ cups sugar

⅓ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 ½ teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

2 eggs

1 cup sour cream

1 cup grated zucchini

1 cup milk chocolate chips

½ cup vegetable oil

¼ cup milk

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Shred a zucchini with a cheese grater (you shouldn’t need more than one zucchini to get a cup) and put to one side. Combine all the dry ingredients into a large bowl (flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt) and to the side. In a medium bowl mix the sour cream, eggs, oil and milk together. Pour it into the bowl with the flour mixture. Stir until the two are well combined. Fold the shredded zucchini and chocolate chips into the bowl. Once the batter is evenly mixed place it into a greased or lined muffin tin. The muffins will take 19-23 minutes to bake.

Let them cool for 10 minutes before removing from the tin.

