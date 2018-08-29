Shelton Herald

Softball: Mr. Rooter Plumbing wins Coed League title

By Shelton Herald on August 29, 2018 in Recreational Sports, Sports Features ·

Team members (front row) Kristen Nigretti, Kathleen Croke, Jordanna Pinto, Jessica Minotti and Mary Piccirillo; (second row) Katie Danielski, Krista Miller, Mike Biga, Mike Pinto, John Danielski, Scott Gura and Ed Piccirillo.

Mr. Rooter Plumbing took home the Shelton Coed Softball League championship.

Comprised mostly of Shelton school teachers, Mr. Rooter Plumbing has now won back-to-back titles.

 

