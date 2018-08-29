Shelton’s first day of school will likely be pushed back to Wednesday, Sept. 5, as the process to register 60 city-owned buses continues.

Only three buses had been successfully registered by the time Board of Education members gathered for a special meeting Wednesday night.

Superintendent Christopher Clouet said a final decision on the first day of school will be made Thursday, Aug. 30 around noon.

“The reason for that is we want to see how many buses we have registered by tomorrow,” Dr. Clouet said. “We would love to have an on time start but we don’t know it can happen.”

The district is aiming to have transportation available to students attending tech schools and special education programs this Friday, Aug. 31. Last week, the board was informed that roughly half of the city-owned buses failed inspection.

Board members also learned Wednesday — while there is now an agreement between the city and Durham School Services — Mayor Mark Lauretti has declined to cover a portion of the propane costs the city has covered in the past. The added propane cost to the district, among other unforeseen expenses, means pay to participate fees will remain in place this year.

“The mayor declined to contribute $120,000 for propane, as in years’ past — I guess because we didn’t show adequate appreciation,” Board Chairman Mark Holden said.

With costs of propane going up, the board expects to pay an additional $184,380 for propane — cutting into a projected savings of $450,713 in the transportation contract. The district also paid an additional $35,865 to lease buses from Durham for summer school.

The remaining $230,468 in savings may be used, in large part, to hire two new elementary school teachers and buy materials for two new classrooms.

Assistant Superintendent Lorraine Rossner explained staff are monitoring two classes, one at Sunnyside and one at Elizabeth Shelton, that may exceed class size. In that case, new classes would be created within the first two weeks of school.

Board members expressed disappointment, frustration over the latest transportation developments and keeping pay to participate fees in place Shelton High School and Shelton Intermediate School.

“None of us are happy about this, it’s a sad day,” said board member Kathy Yolish.

“It’s been a discouraging three months,” Board member Kate Kutash added.