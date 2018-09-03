Letter: Record number of kids, teens participate in summer reading programs

To the Editor:

The Children’s and Teen Departments of the Plumb Memorial Library and the Huntington Branch in Shelton are delighted to announce that they have just completed their busiest summer ever! A record number of 426 children and 101 teens took part in our “Emojine a Summer at the Library”.

We wish to thank the Shelton Public Schools, especially Dr. Christopher Clouet, principals, reading teachers, media specialists and the classroom teachers for cooperation in compiling Summer Reading Lists. We are also grateful for their support in publicizing our Summer Calendars of Events.

The Shelton Library System would like to express their appreciation for the generous donations of the sponsors of our Summer Reading Program. Our benefactors include The Friends of the Shelton Libraries, Bob Boroski School of Art, The Giggling Pig, Little Chopstick, The Ice Cream Shoppe, Modern Nails, Peachwave Shelton, Sports Center, Royal Bakery of Shelton; RCF Rock Climb Fairfield of Fairfield; Bounce Town USA, Bowlero, Devon Duckpin Bowling, Rave Cinemas CT Post 14 of Milford; Blue Sprue Farm of Monroe; Monster Mini Golf, My Gym, Trixie’s Cuts for Kids of Orange; Seymour Cinemas 12, Tea with Tracy, Tickled Pink of Seymour; Jump Off Trampoline of Stratford; Insports and Next Dimension Gymnastics of Trumbull.

We wish to extend an extra special thank you to the Shelton Parks and Recreation Department for the donation of the Grand Prize, a family membership to the Shelton Community Center Pool for one year.

Many thanks to the entire staff at both the Plumb and Huntington Library, especially Molly Smith, interim librarian at Huntington. Instilling a love of reading in Shelton’s youngsters is the main goal of the Shelton Library System. Together with the Shelton Public Schools, our local businesses and the library staff, we look forward to continuing our work in the months ahead.

Barbara Fritsch

Children’s Librarian

Plumb Memorial Library