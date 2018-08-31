Letter: Thank you for ‘Celebrating Shelton’

To the Editor:

Thank you to all the families who attended Celebrate Shelton’s Downtown Sounds Summer Concerts and Food Trucks. For three weeks in July and August, hundreds of families gathered at the Veterans Memorial Park in Downtown Shelton to listen to great live music, with an array of food trucks, a beer garden as well as artisan vendors. Thanks to our partnering sponsor, Liberty Bank, we were able to give free ice cream provided by Tipsy Cones to the first 500 attendees — what’s better than that on a hot summer evening?

On the last night of the concert series, a guest came up to us and said, “Thank you for being a part of making downtown Shelton vibrant.”

We are thrilled to provide these summer concerts where families can enjoy a fun and free night out. In an effort to give back to our community, this year we donated $1,000 in proceeds to the Lower Naugatuck Valley Boys & Girls Club.

We hope you will join us again as we host Food Trucks on the River — an autumn food truck festival with a beer garden — on Friday, Oct. 19 at the Veterans Memorial Park starting at 4 p.m.

We will be partnering with Adam’s House, which is a safe, healing place in Downtown Shelton for families and children to gather as they are faced with grief. Please follow us on www.CelebrateShelton.com or on Facebook for further details.

Thank you for Celebrating Shelton.

Nicole Heriot Mikula

Jimmy Tickey

Michael Skrtic