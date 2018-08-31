Shelton lawmakers give legislative update at Senior Center

State Sen. Kevin Kelly (R-Stratford), State Rep. Jason Perillo (R-Shelton) and State Rep. Ben McGorty (R-Shelton) hosted a legislative update at the Shelton Senior Center on Wednesday, Aug. 22. The update included discussions about the state income tax, businesses leaving Connecticut and the economy as a whole.

“Connecticut families, young and old are worried right now,” said Sen. Kelly. “Regardless of what is going on in Washington, every day these families feel the pinch of high taxes and a lagging economy. The good news is the past two legislative sessions we have been able to work together to put policies in place that will help seniors and middle-class families in Connecticut. Lowering taxes for retirees and hard-working families, and helping seniors age-in-place by increasing funding for core programs – like the CT Home Care Program – are important steps in starting to turn this state around. We must continue to work together to reduce the tax burden on families, help seniors safely age-in-place at home and continue to reduce the size of a government that has become too large to sustain. I am happy with the dialogue that took place, and look forward to continuing to have an open-door policy with my constituents as we work together to put Connecticut on a new path.”

“Seniors live on fixed incomes and years of backward policies from the majority and Governor Dan Malloy have caused many seniors to leave the state,” said Rep. Perillo. “I have been a strong advocate to reduce unnecessary taxes placed on seniors. We were able to accomplish some of that this session but more has to be done to create an environment that is friendly to seniors and taxpayers.”

“I want to thank Shelton seniors for their advocacy and sharing their concerns and ideas about how to make our state a better place to live, work and retire,” said Rep. McGorty (R-Shelton). “Senator Kelly, Representative Perillo and I worked tirelessly this session to pass legislation to reduce taxes for seniors and protect the Medicare Savings Program. We will continue to pass bipartisan legislation that helps seniors afford to stay in Connecticut.”