New: Fall hours for Shelton Libraries

The Shelton Public Libraries have announced their fall hours will begin after Labor Day. The biggest change to the schedule is new Saturday hours at Plumb Memorial.

Plumb Memorial Library hours

Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m..

Huntington Branch Library hours

Monday: Noon – 8 p.m.

Tuesday-Thursday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

If you have any questions, please contact either the Plumb Memorial Library at 203-924-1580 or the Huntington Branch at 203-926-0111.