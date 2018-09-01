A group of Shelton High School students held a lemonade stand on Waverly Road this week to raise money for students who can’t afford Pay to Participate fees. Stacie Rich said her son, Tyler Rich, and friends became worried about a lot of their other freshman teammates not being able to play because their families may not be able to afford the fees. Tyler came up with an idea to start a lemonade stand and asked his teammates to join in on the cause. They have raised over $100 so far but are hoping to raise more.

They are planning on donating towards one or more of the players they know need it, according to Rich.

Shelton’s Board of Education had hoped to eliminate pay to participate fees at Shelton High and Shelton Intermediate with savings from a new transportation contract. That plan was put on hold this week as the board learned of some new expenses that will cut into those savings, including a projected $180,000 for bus propane. School officials say discounts on fees will be available to qualifying families and fees can be paid in installments. There will also be a family cap for families with multiple children in sports and activities.

More information on pay to participate fees is available on the Shelton Athletics website – click here.