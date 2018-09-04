CT EARS hosting ‘Pet Preparedness Night’ in Fairfield

The Connecticut Emergency Animal Response Service (CT EARS) is proud to announce its participation in National Preparedness Month with special events focused on helping to make every owner “Pet Prepared” for situations they may face. While there are plenty of outreach campaigns aimed at the human side of things, EARS is using the month to educate people on the animal side, from getting a disaster plan started, to building a pet emergency kit, to knowing what to do when the unexpected happens. The organization has picked a different pet preparedness theme for each week of the month which will coincide with events both in the community and online.

Week 1 (Sep. 2-8): Make A Plan, Start A Kit, Be Ready!

Week 2 (Sep. 9-15): “What If?” … Do You Know What To Do In A Disaster?

Week 3 (Sep. 16-22): Pet Medical Emergencies

Week 4 (Sep. 23-29): “Because Disasters Don’t Just Happen ‘Someplace Else’ Anymore”

EARS is hosting a special “Pet Preparedness Night” on Tuesday, September 4, from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.taking place at the Choice Pet Store at 1947 Black Rock Turnpike, in Fairfield.

This event will feature members of the response team to answer questions, provide handout information, the Rescue 2 Animal Ambulance will be on site for visitors to get an inside look at how the team responds to emergencies and disasters that impact pets throughout our community. There will be special in-store activities, including a raffle and giveaways as well. Pet are welcome to attend too.

For more information about this, or any of the EARS National Preparedness Month events, please contact [email protected] or call 203-941-EARS.