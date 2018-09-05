Shelton looks to mirror success in 2018

Shelton High teams enjoyed a successful campaign last fall in the Southern Connecticut Conference.

The football team won the SCC Tier I title with a 4-1 record. Coach Jeff Roy’s team went 7-1 in the league and finished 9-2 overall.

In volleyball, coach LeAnne Bianchine’s squad was 4-4 in the SCC’s Housatonic Division and went 8-14 on the season.

Coach Marvin Miller’s girls soccer team won the Oronoque Division title (5-0-1) and went 13-5-2 overall.

In boys soccer, the Gaels were second to Fairfield Prep in the Hammonasset Division at 6-1-1 and finished the season 16-4-1.

In girls swimming and diving, coach Tom Jurzynski’s Gaelettes were sixth at the SCC championships.

Michael Gambardella’s boys cross country team, went 3-1 in the Housatonic Division and placed fourth at the SCC meet.

The girls cross country team, coached by Kate Tucker, placed fourth in the SCC championships and went 3-1 in the Housatonic Division.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

First Team: Drew Thompson (Fairfield Prep), Brendan Murray (Cheshire), Robert Dillon (Shelton), Peter Schulten (Xavier), Owen Curran (Xavier), Robbie Cozean (Xavier), Azaan Dawson (Fairfield Prep), Owen Lally (Xavier), Connor Visnic (Amity Regional), Dillon Selfors (Xavier), William Curran (Xavier), Jake Mattei (Amity Regional)

Second Team: Trevor Christie (Xavier), Andrew Burford (Amity Regional), Mahaamed Hussain (Wilbur Cross), Spencer Paragas (Amity Regional), Stephen Fengler (Sheehan), Alexandre Fishbein-Ouimet (Lyman Hall), Brendan Mellitt (Cheshire), Drew Newcomb (Fairfield Prep), Edward Tristine (Fairfield Prep), Matthew Richard (Shelton), Kevin Preneta (Foran), Brian Oliveira (Lyman Hall)

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

First Team: Meredith Bloss (Guilford), Elisabeth Brown (Sheehan), Jacqueline Guerra (Guilford), Gianna Siciliano (Guilford), Rachel Kaplan (Cheshire), Rachael Cipolla (Mercy), Abigail Bowser (Amity Regional), Amanda LoMonte (Shelton), Clara Wiesler (Guilford), Anna Weissenberg (Shelton), Emily Longmore (Cheshire), De’Janay Davis (Hillhouse)

Second Team: Grace Adolphe (Wilbur Cross), Emily Baker (Daniel Hand), Amanda Addesso (Cheshire), Anna Steffen (Daniel Hand), Abigail Baisley (Lauralton Hall), Lauran Daddi (Cheshire), Jackie Theroux (Hamden), Ariana Garay (Amity Regional), Madison Rotermund (Daniel Hand), Rachel Parthasarthy (Daniel Hand), Emma Bonz (Guilford), Elexis Eden (Wilbur Cross)

GIRLS SOCCER

First Team: Abigail Allen (Amity Regional), Kelsey Burr (Shelton), Madison Butts (Jonathan Law), Alessandra Fronc (Mercy), Erin Keary (Shelton), Jillian Klem (Cheshire), Riley Kokoruda (Daniel Hand), Sam Larkin (Sheehan), Caroline Monahan (Lauralton Hall), Taylor Scully (Daniel Hand), Chloe Shaw (Guilford), Taylor Shutak (Guilford)

Second Team: Cassie Bennett (Foran), Demirre Cyr (Lyman Hall), Olivia Dubac (Sheehan), Mackenzie Holy (West Haven), Kayla Howard (Daniel Hand), Kelly Hurd (Shelton), Haley Montesanto (East Haven), Kelsey Morgan (Amity Regional), Paige Perez (Cheshire), Suzanne Prota (Branford), Samara Thacker (Jonathan Law), Leya Vohra (Shelton)

BOYS SOCCER

First Team: Jason Addi (Xavier), Ethan Boileau (Branford), Khaleed Dawkins (Shelton), Jack Gaynor (Lyman Hall), Toby Goldstein (Cheshire), Thomas Kanter (Amity Regional), Kevin Linn (Jonathan Law), Owen McShane (Daniel Hand), Sean Mufarinya (Notre Dame), Charles Sakouvogui (Career/Hillhouse), Ethan Skinner (Guilford), Axel Whamond (Fairfield Prep)

Second Team: Carson Anders (Cheshire), Tyler Carvalho (Shelton), Michael Lanouette (Hamden), Jonah Melton (Fairfield Prep), Riley Powell (North Haven), Ian Slattery (Guilford), Tyler Stowik (Lyman Hall), William Suzuki (Wilbur Cross), Caleb Tondora (Foran), Jason Umbehr (Sheehan), Lee Wilderman (Daniel Hand), Manny Yeboah (Hamden)

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

First Team: Meagan Clyne (Cheshire), Andrea DeFilippo (Mercy), Alyssa Deptulski (Foran), Maya Epps (Hamden), Sophia Flanders (Hamden), Trinity Flynn (Guilford), Abby Harbison (Amity Regional), Amanda King (Guilford), Emily Musso (Sheehan), Elena Piran (Cheshire), Kylie Schlottman (East Haven), Tyra Smith (Hamden)

Second Team: Lindsay Abramson (Cheshire), Emily Bump (Lauralton Hall), Chrissy Chow (Sacred Heart Academy), Pamela Ellison (Jonathan Law), Sydney Hunt (Sheehan), Katherine Kiernan (Foran), Megan Kreitler (Shelton), Haley Maercklein (Branford), Brooke Matyasovsky (Amity Regional), Summer Onorato (East Haven), Karly Pedbereznak (Cheshire), Jaiden Williams (Amity Regional)

GIRLS SWIMMING

200 Medley Relay: Cheshire (Alessandra Tyler, Elizabeth Boyer, Julia Stevens, Esther Han); North Haven (Maddie Bergin, Angela Gambardella, Jasmine Nguy, Laura Borrelli); 200 yard Freestyle: Katherine Begg (Lauralton Hall), Sophie Murphy (Cheshire), Emma Parkes (Shelton); 200 yard IM: Angela Gambardella (North Haven), Samantha Grenon (Cheshire), Kayla Mendonca (Daniel Hand); 50 yard Freestyle: Louise Kim (Shelton), Simona Visinski (Shelton), Maddie Bergin (North Haven); Diving: Emma Longley (Foran), Sienna Bretton (Cheshire), Stephanie Silin (Cheshire); 100 yard Butterfly: Julia Stevens (Cheshire), Jordan MacDonald (Foran), Alexandra Tyler (Cheshire); 100 yard Freestyle: Maddie Bergin (North Haven), Louise Kim (Shelton), Allie Mascia (Daniel Hand); 500 yard Freestyle: Elizabeth Boyer (Cheshire), Jordan MacDonald (Foran), Jillian Stevens (Cheshire); 200 Freestyle Relay: Shelton (Emma Parkes, Louise Kim, Caitlin McGuire, Simona Visinski); Cheshire (Jordyn Deubel, Shannon Lindsey, Sophie Murphy, Alexandra Tyler); 100 yard Backstroke: Kayla Mendonca (Daniel Hand), Laura Rosado (East Haven/Wilbur Cross), Sophie Murphy (Cheshire)

100 yard Breaststroke: Angela Gambardella (North Haven), Emma Glover (Cheshire), Nicole Cislo (Lyman Hall); 400 Freestyle Relay: Shelton (Emma Parkes, Louise Kim, Alyssa Brettan, Simona Visinski); Cheshire (Jordyn Deubel, Sophie Murphy, Julia Stevens, Elizabeth Boyer)

FOOTBALL

Tier 1 All-Conference – Offense

OL: Ed Radizon (Shelton), Mekhi Geter (West Haven), Nick Nelson (Cheshire), Eric Milliard (North Haven), Henry Pearson (North Haven); WR: Kyle MacGillis (Xavier), Michael Jeffrey (Cheshire); QB: Will Levis (Xavier), Christopher Elias (Notre Dame); RB: Mark Montano (North Haven), Chris Chance (West Haven), Zack Conlan (West Haven), Jack Carr (Shelton); PK: Nick Andrade (Shelton)

Tier 1 All-Conference – Defense

DL: Frank Paine (Notre Dame), Michael Casinelli (Shelton), Tom Donahue (Fairfield Prep), Dan Covel (Cheshire), Jared Witkowski (Shelton); LB: Ryan Cartelli (Xavier), Zack Orth (North Haven), Anthony Mastroni (Fairfield Prep), Mike Charlton (West Haven), Ray Weiner (Shelton), Justin Keith (Fairfield Prep); DB: Kyle Godfrey (West Haven), Tairece Somers (Fairfield Prep); P: Ethan Bronson (Cheshire)

Tier 2 All-Conference – Offense

OL: Ben Corniello (Daniel Hand), Rickqueal Warren (Wilbur Cross), Prince Boyd (Hillhouse)

TE: Luigi Luciani (Amity Regional); WR: Terron Mallory (Hillhouse), Quintus Reid (Hillhouse), Zac Cleary (Foran), Coleman Adams (Harding); QB: Jared Hubler (Foran); RB: Neal Eley (Hillhouse)

Tier 2 All-Conference –Defense

DL: Travis Jones (Wilbur Cross), Jaaven Brown (Hillhouse), Marque Sherman (Hamden); LB: Brian Casagrande (Daniel Hand), Noah Washington (Wilbur Cross), Eilja Cherry (Wilbur Cross), Matt Cruz (Foran), Ryan Sabo (Amity Regional), Gabe Okeke (Hamden), Tion Hampton (Harding), Ryan Coady (Daniel Hand); DB: Ian Butler (Daniel Hand), Macken McDonald (Daniel Hand), Kwane Taylor (Wilbur Cross)

Tier 3 All-Conference – Offense

OL: Luke Willette (Sheehan), Andrew McClure (Lyman Hall), Tanner Small (Guilford), Corey Franchi (East Haven); QB: Weston Terzi (Sheehan); RB: Terrence Bogan (Sheehan), Mike Plaskon (Jonathan Law), A.J. Moscato (Guilford); WR: Evan Mansfield (Sheehan), Danny Thomas (Branford), Ethan Saley (Jonathan Law); Utility: Jordan Davis (Sheehan)

Tier 3 All-Conference – Defense

DL: Stephen Zenisky (Sheehan), Zachary Kizer (Lyman Hall), Justin Abe (Jonathan Law), Tayqwan Taylor (Bassick), Sheldon Gargano (Jonathan Law); LB: William Terzi (Sheehan), Randy McFarline (Lyman Hall), Nick Santello (Lyman Hall), Jack Gabriel (Guilford), Nick May (Creed/Career/WT), Jackson Seward (Branford); DB: Jimmy Boyle (Jonathan Law)